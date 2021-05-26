Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths, ICU patients reach new peaks again

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): Malaysia’s record for most Covid-19 deaths in a single day rose again today after another 63 patients were reported to have died.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also disclosed that 756 Covid-19 patients were now in intensive care units (ICUs), surpassing yesterday’s record of 726.

“Of the 756 patients being treated in the ICU, 377 require ventilators to help them breathe,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that of today’s deaths, 24 were in Selangor, nine from Kuala Lumpur, eight each in Johor and Kedah, five in Perak, three in Melaka, two each in Sarawak and Negri Sembilan, and one each in Sabah and Pahang.

“Of the 63 deaths, five were from foreigners while the remaining were locals. Most of the deaths today come from patients who have a history of severe health complications like diabetes and high blood pressure,” he said.

Continuing a worrying trend, 20 of the deceased today were younger than 60 years’ old including six people below the age of 30.

The youngest deceased was a local 20-year-old man with no history of any health issues. He died at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Dr Noor Hisham previously warned that new Covid-19 variants could cause more severe symptoms in young patients when these previously occurred mainly in those over 60.

Malaysia recorded another record breaking number of Covid-19 cases today, with 7,478 being discovered in the last 24 hours.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 2,455, while Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak followed closely behind with 760 and 640 cases respectively. – Malay Mail