Man found crushed under bulldozer in Sarikei plantation

SARIKEI (May 26): A bulldozer driver was killed in an accident while carrying out clearing works at a palm oil plantation along Jalan Pakan Wak near here yesterday.

Meradong District Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said the 42-year-old victim, Sia Pik Kiong, was found pinned under the heavy machinery which was resting on its side.

He said Sia’s family members suspected something amiss when he failed to return home as usual yesterday afternoon, prompting them to conduct a search for him at his workplace at night.

“On receiving a distress call from a family member at around 12.15 a.m. this morning, we dispatched a team of six men to the scene located about 62 kilometers from Bintangor,” Nicholas said.

“Equipped with hoes and spades, my staff managed to extricate the victim’s body and handed it to the police for further action before they left the scene,” he said.

The Julau police are investigating the accident, he said.