Police sent to monitor situation at Jalan Sanyan in Sibu after receiving reports of traffic jam, long queue outside McDonald’s

SIBU (May 26): The police were sent to monitor the situation at Jalan Sanyan here this morning after receiving reports of a traffic jam and an extremely long queue for the McDonald’s outlet.

Those in line were mostly waiting to get their hands on the BTS meal which was launched today.

A policeman who was on duty, said they received the reports at almost 12pm that there was a heavy traffic at the area and many had parked their car illegally.

“There was a long queue at the area and concern that some people are not complying with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP),” he added.

He said police personnel were assigned to monitor the area ensuring that the crowd was manageable and SOP were adhered to.

“We cannot chase them away because they all come here to buy their food. We just need to make sure that they adhere to SOP,” he added.

He also the people were complying to the SOP and the traffic was under control.