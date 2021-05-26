Reclassify S’wak CMCO as MCO 3.0 to ensure federal aid for S’wakians, urges SUPP leader

KUCHING (May 26): The Sarawak government has been urged to reclassify the state’s current Covid-19 Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) as Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 so as not to miss out on the financial aid provided by the federal government.

In making the call, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok said the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) under CMCO were similar to the ones under MCO 3.0, which is being implemented in Peninsular Malaysia

For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post Telegram Channel

“If there is any new assistance from the federal government, we do not want to be disqualified. For example, under the Permai package, there is a wage subsidy programme for states under MCO 2.0 and the SOPs were similar to the CMCO implemented in Sarawak back then.

“Also, under the present Pemerkasa package announced on March 17, targeted industries such as tourism, wholesale and retail, as well as other businesses such as gymnasium, spa and sports centres closed during MCO and they qualify for another three months of wages subsidies till June 2021,”said Sim in a statement yesterday.

Thus, Sim hoped the state government would classify the current movement restrictions as MCO 3.0 so that employers and staff workers will not miss out on the badly needed financial assistance.

“My concern for all our business sectors that are being affected due to shorter working hours and reduced workforce are that it will affect their productivity and income generated. There might be an increased in unemployment due to lower business volume.”

Sim said businesses were still recovering from the first and second MCO and most of them were still struggling to regain the turnovers or business volume to cover their overheads.

“Businesses and industries need to be extra resilient to go through this tough time. All the banks and our government must assist to ensure minimum business closure due to failure by the various lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

Sim said the federal government should extend the wage subsidy programme to Sarawak, automatic bank loan moratorium, cash handout for the small traders, hawker and daily paid sectors, as well as other duties and tax relief.

For the state government, he said they could delay the collection and extend discounts on utilities charges, assessment and land rates, licensing fees and other state statutory taxes , while providing cash assistance for small traders and hawkers.

Such measures are similar to the assistance rolled out under Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) under MCO 1.0, Sim said.

Nonetheless, he welcomed the tightening of SOPs under CMCO in the state until June 7 to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially with the Wesak Day celebration, Gawai Dayak festival and the Agong birthday coming up.

In a separate development, Sim said the expected arrival of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine per month starting June as announced by state Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dato Sri Sim Kui Hian was heartening as the state sought to achieve herd immunity.

“Until we have herd immunity, we must continue to adhere to the SOP of frequently washing our hands, wearing our masks and keep our social distance to stop the spread of infection,” said Sim.