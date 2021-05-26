Registration for AZ Covid-19 vaccine opt-in jabs closed, all slots taken up in less than 90 minutes

KUCHING (May 26): All slots for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine opt-in programme in the country were taken up in less than 90 minutes since the second round of registration opened at 12.15pm today.

In its Facebook post, the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) said appointment bookings for the second round of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine programme is now closed.

“Those who are eligible will receive an appointment soon.

“Thank you for your interest in helping the nation achieve herd immunity,” it said on its Facebook page.

JKJAV however made no mention of the number of slots that were taken up after announcing that the registration has been closed.

In a separate posting earlier, JKJAV said over 300,000 slots were booked in less than 40 minutes since registration opened.

Registration for the vaccine were slightly delayed, where it began at 12.15pm instead of noon as initially planned.

The AstraZeneca vaccine booking for adults aged 18 and above was made available via https://vaksincovid.gov.my for residents in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Sarawak and Selangor on a first-come, first-served basis.

With the second round of bookings opened, many of those who applied took to social media to share screenshots and vent their frustration over their inability to secure a slot.

They had been met with frustration and disappointment as they tried their luck to book their spot as they called on JKJAV to rectify issues with the registration site, specifically with choosing the date and location.

Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said last Friday that the second round opt-in will be open to those under age 60 if there were still slots available once registration for seniors closed on May 26.

The AstraZeneca vaccine inoculation is scheduled to be held between June 7 to July 27 for the first dose of the vaccine.

In Sarawak, the vaccinations to be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching and Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara Miri.

The AstraZeneca vaccine opt-in was first made available to the public on May 2 but was limited at that time to residents in the Klang Valley.

Registration for its 268,800 slots opened at noon on May 2 and was fully snapped up within three hours.

The second round of the opt-in will see 1.26 million doses be made available. These are open to those residing in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.