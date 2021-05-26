Sarawak bans travellers from Indian subcontinent countries amid fears of Covid-19 variant

KUCHING (May 26): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to bar the entry of all travelers who have been in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan in the last 30 days, effective from today.

The committee said in a statement that this was to prevent the spread of a new Covid19 Variant of Concern (VoC), which has been declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The VoC is the B.1.617 mutation which has been spreading in India, infecting more than 27 million people and killing more than 300,000.

In a separate development, SDMC has placed seven areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), six of them longhouses.

They are:

Rh Merom, Nanga Engkeramoh, Julau from May 21 to June 6 Gelasah Camp, Sawai Land District KM112, Jalan Miri-Bintulu, Suai Niah, Subis from May 22 Jun 4 Rh Siba, Mile 28, Skim Sekuau, Selangau from May 23 till June 5 Rh Nyalu Wilson, Jalan Mukah-Selangau, Mukah from May 23 till June 5 Rh Jali, Sungai Maong, Machan, Kanowit from May 23 till June 5; Rh Sylvester, Sg Rian, Bintangor, Sarikei from May 24 till June 9, and Rh Lang, Nanga Meruan, Dijih, Selangau from May 26 till June 8.

The committee has also extended the EMCO for four longhouses:

Rh Atom, Nanga Dendang, Pakan from May 22 till 28 Rh Linggang, Merampu, Pakan from May 23 Mei till June 3 Rh Janang, Sungai Wong, Pakan from May 23 till 29 Rh Jabang, Sungai Wak, Pakan from May 23 till 27, and Rh Rachak, Nyalak Ladong, Pakan from May 23 till 30.

SDMC has lifted the EMCO for 10 longhouses. They are Rh Jagan, Sg Mador, Bintangor, Sarikei; Rh Empin, Skim B, Bintangor, Sarikei and Rh Rose Emma, Temudok Atas, Sri Aman which have ended their EMCO on May 25.

Other longhouses under the EMCO are Rh Jabang, Sg Wak; Rh Janting Lemujan; Rh Andrew, Ulu Pedanum; Rh Rachak, Nyalak Ladong; Rh Elly, Kerangan Langgir; and Rh Atom, Dendang Wak, which are all in Pakan and will revert to CMCO tomorrow.

The EMCO at Rh Jugo Gait, Sg Petai, Sarikei ended today.