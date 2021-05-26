Spectacular ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse over Kuching

KUCHING (May 26): The clear sky in Kuching enabled stargazers to catch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ at various locations in the city tonight.

The tightened standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), however, restricted the people to catching the phenomenon in the comforts of their own home.

The total lunar eclipse had occurred between 7.11pm and 7.25pm.

The name “Super Flower Blood Moon” is derived from several phenomena – the moon is closer to the Earth than usual so it will appear larger and brighter, hence “supermoon”, and ‘blood moon’ is because of the Earth’s shadow casting a reddish or orange glow on the moon during a total lunar eclipse.

“Flower” refers to the blooms in May, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, and has been attributed to Native American, Colonial American and European sources.

Hence, a full moon in May is called a ‘flower moon’.

A livestream session was also carried out and hosted on the National Planetarium’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the observation gallery is closed during the movement control order.