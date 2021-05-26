Sungai Asap water taps run dry after main pipe burst near Uma Badeng

KUCHING (May 26): The water supply to the whole of Sungai Asap has been interrupted since 11am yesterday after its main water pipe burst, the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said.

It said in a media statement today its Bintulu Division office had identified the water leak which occurred at the main water pipe near the junction of Uma Badeng.

It also said a contractor had been assigned to do the repair work to restore water to the area.

“We have informed the contractor handling the repair to complete the work as soon as possible to avoid prolonged water interruptions for that area,” it said.

For the time being, JBALB said its Bintulu division office has delivered water supply through water tankers to those affected.

It added that it will update the residents of Sungai Asap of the latest developments through its social media platforms.