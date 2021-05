Tajuddin terminated as Prasarana chairman with immediate effect

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s service as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) non-executive chairman has been terminated, a Finance Ministry’s media spokesman said.

Tajuddin’s termination is with immediate effect.

This development follows rumours on social media regarding a termination of service letter addressed to Tajuddin, who is also Pasir Salak MP, signed by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, which went viral.

Prasarana is a Minister of Finance (Incorporated) company. – BERNAMA