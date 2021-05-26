Telang Usan now Sarawak’s sole Covid-19 green zone

KUCHING (May 26): Telang Usan is now the only Covid-19 green zone in Sarawak after Limbang turned yellow today, the State Disaster Management Committee announced.

It said in a statement that the number of yellow zones in Sarawak has now increased to nine.

“Apart from Limbang, the other yellow zone districts are Kabong, Matu, Marudi, Simunjan, Lundu, Lawas, Dalat and Lubok Antu,” it said.

The state currently has 25 Covid-19 red zones namely Tanjung Manis, Tatau, Julau, Bukit Mabong, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Daro, Asajaya, Tebedu, Beluru, Bau on the other hand remain as orange zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.