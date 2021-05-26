Three Covid-19 clusters detected in Kuching, one in Saratok

KUCHING (May 26): Four new Covid-19 clusters have been declared by the State Health Department today, three of which were detected here and one in Saratok.

In a statement today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that the clusters here are the Kampung Semerah Padi Cluster, Jalan Sukma Cluster and Akedemi Semariang Cluster, and in Saratok, the Lubok Nitik Cluster.

It said that the Kampung Semerah Padi Cluster is a community cluster which was detected in Kampung Semerah Padi Phase 1 and that infections had spread through social movements among family members, colleagues and friends of the index case.

“The result of further investigation and active contact detection among family members and social contacts yielded 21 cases. Following the detection of the Kampung Semerah Padi Cluster, a total of 103 individuals were screened and all positive cases were admitted at the Kuching Hospital and Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC),” added SDMC.

MORE TO COME