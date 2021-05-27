217 cases, one death, new cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 217 new positive Covid-19 cases and one death in Kunak on Thursday.

A new cluster was also reported in Tawau with 18 cumulative cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the new cluster, named Desa Ranggu Cluster, was sparked from Aidilfitri celebrations involving individuals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations on March 6 and 17 for the first and second dose respectively.

He said the index case was a 53-year-old woman who had experienced symptoms since May 15 and was later tested positive at Taman Health Clinic five days later.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said screenings on her close contacts and social contacts detected 17 more positive cases, which brought the total to 18 cases.

“Preliminary investigations found that the index case is believed to have contacted the virus from a social contact who visited her home on May 13.

“The social contact had visited three homes in Taman Desa Ranggu and his/her in-law’s home in Kg Jawa Tawau before tested positive on May 22.”

Of the 217 new cases on Thursday, Tawau recorded 51 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (22), Penampang (21), Kunak (20), Lahad Datu (16), Keningau (12), Sandakan (12) and Tuaran (10).

The remaining cases were reported in Kuala Penyu, Kota Belud, Semporna, Beaufort, Kudat, Putatan, Tenom, Papar, Kinabatangan, Kalabakan, Sipitang and Pitas.

He said Keningau had been upgraded from orange to red zone, whereas Ranau from yellow to green zone.

On the other hand, Masidi said 134 Covid-19 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

He said 1,296 patients remained under treatment, including 419 in hospitals, 874 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and three in Temporary Detention Centre or prison.

He added that there were 61 patients in intensive care units (ICU) and 22 required ventilators.