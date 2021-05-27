36 patrons of entertainment centre compounded

PENAMPANG: The police compounded 36 patrons of an entertainment centre here following their failure to comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim, who led a 1am operation, said the 22 men and 14 women in the entertainment centre had failed to observe physical distancing.

“What is worse was that some of these individuals did not even scan the MySejahtera barcode upon their arrival at the premises.

“This clearly shows that they have breached the Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Regulations 2021,” he said.

All the individuals, aged between 21 and 44 were slapped with a RM5,000 fine while the owner of the premises was fined RM25,000.

Mohd Haris said that this operation had the highest number of compounds issued since the start of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period on May 24.

He warned that the police would not compromise with any entertainment centres or individuals when it comes to Covid-19 SOPs.