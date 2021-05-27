Asia’s largest capsule hotel opens in KK

KOTA KINABALU: JPOD Capsule Hotel, the largest capsule hotel in Asia developed by JSK Group of Companies, is located in Sadong Jaya here. It is a four-storey restored heritage accommodation and houses 296 capsule pods.

Catered for the modern, younger and digitally-inclined travelers, JPOD Capsule Hotel offers a mix of singles and queens each in its cozy capsule. Measuring at four feet wide and eight feet tall, each capsule is built with high quality, fire resistant materials and fitted with plush mattresses, pillows, blankets and clean linen.

Each capsule is well ventilated and equipped with a USB charging station, vanity mirror, bedside light, a mini garment hook and personal safe for storage.

For an extra level of security and privacy, female travellers can choose to stay in the Sumandak Hall, an all-women room, with its name deriving from a native Kadazan word meaning ‘ladies’.

Adventure Hall is a mixed dorm featuring single pods designed for the solo traveller, whilst couples can opt for the queen-sized double pods. For families and groups, JPOD has a wide selection of private rooms ranging from four to eight pods per room. The bathrooms are spacious with standing showers, hairdryer and bath toiletries.

Guests can enjoy a daily continental breakfast showcasing local flavours in a relaxed communal café and dining area while alfresco seats in the rooftop provide a breath-taking view of Kota Kinabalu city.

Facilities at the JPOD Capsule Hotel include a washer-dryer machine, ironing board and individual locker.

Work stations are available at the main lobby with complimentary high speed Wi-Fi access to every guest floor.

Also located in the same lobby is the JSK Tour & Travel one stop kiosk, offering tour packages to popular tourist’s attraction in Sabah.

As a celebration of its grand opening, JPOD Capsule Hotel is introducing a promotional rate of RM48.00 nett per night for single capsule, RM58.00 nett for Sumandak capsule, RM68.00 nett for double capsule, and private rooms starting from RM240.00 nett per night.

Check-in time for all guests is at 2pm and check out is at 12pm the following day.

The promotional rate for JPOD Capsule Hotel is valid from 24 May to 31 July 2021. For more information and room reservations, contact JPOD Capsule Hotel at +6088 251 111 or visit their website directly at https://jpod.my/index.php.

JSK Group of Companies was founded by Datuk Johnny Wong as part of W Group’s expansion towards international markets. The W Group, previously known as the Wong Kwok Group, was established in the early 1950s by the late Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Wong Kwok who is also the father of Wong.

JSK Group of Companies currently has a business presence in SEA countries, China, UK, Australia, India and the Netherlands.

Among the projects undertaken by the company are JSK Studios in Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom, Union Tower in Melbourne, Australia, The Residence in Xuyi, China, Purple Bamboo Court in China as well.

One of JSK’s most successful endeavours is W Clay Industries, now the fifh largest manufacturer of bleaching earth in the world with factories and distribution offices in Sandakan, Port Klang and Johor in Malaysia, and internationally in China, India and the Netherlands.

The JSK Group of Companies was formed with three elements in mind – Joy, Satisfaction and Key. JSK holds a strong vision to provide the key to its customers’ joy and satisfaction, by providing customers with the utmost quality and excellence through its projects and services.