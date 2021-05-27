CIDB to enhance monitoring, enforcement of SOPs at construction sites

KUALA LUMPUR (May 26): The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has given the assurance that monitoring and enforcement of the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) at construction sites will be enhanced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CIDB chief executive Datuk Ahmad Asri Abdul Hamid said the SOPs at construction sites had been enhanced under the current Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 with sterner actions would be taken against violators.

“Among the aspects that we have enhanced are making it compulsory for local workers and foreign workers to undergo the Covid-19 screening test to prove they are negative for Covid-19 and not allowing transfer of workers to other construction sites,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV talk show to delve into the topic of ‘Challenges of the Construction Industry in the Covid-19 Era’ last night.

Ahmad Asri said since March 18 last year, CIDB had conducted about 17,000 inspections at construction sites, adding contractors should also play a role to ensure their workers adhere to the SOPs.

He said CIDB would continue to assist the construction industry, especially construction companies so that they could continue to operate in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many people believe that the construction sector should be completely closed as we did on March 18 last year (MCO 1.0), but it involves losses of about RM11.6 billion a month and this will cause many parties to lose income and jobs,” he said. — Bernama