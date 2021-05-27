Covid-19: 9 more fatalities in Sarawak with 772 new cases recorded

KUCHING (May 27): Sarawak today recorded nine more Covid-19 fatalities, as new cases shot up to 772, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

At a press conference, he said this brought the total death toll in the state to 272 and the cumulative number of cases to 44,738.

The number of deaths today is the highest recorded in Sarawak in a single day, and the new infections is the second highest single-day tally since the Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster was declared on April 13 at 772 cases.

Sibu reported five deaths followed by Miri with two deaths as well as Bintulu and Kapit, one death each.

A total of 500 cases or 64.77 per cent of the new cases were detected in Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu dan Subis.

Kuching reported the highest number of cases with 229 followed by Miri having 82 cases, Sibu (70), Bintulu (67), Subis (52), Mukah (33), Beluru (25), Sri Aman (23), Serian (18), Kanowit (17), Betong (16), Kabong (15), Pakan (15), Selangau (14), Asajaya (13), Tatau (12), Bukit Mabong (11), Kapit (9), Tanjung Manis (8), Bau (8),

Samarahan (7), Belaga (6), Dalat (4), Sarikei (4), Daro (3), Lawas (2), Lundu (2), Saratok (2), Meradong (2), Sebauh (1), Song (1) and Matu (1).

