Covid-19: Sarawak among states with hospitals at maximum bed occupancy, says Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA (May 27): The bed utilisation rate for COVID-19 treatment in government hospitals nationwide is at 75 per cent, with several states having reached their maximum occupancy level, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

In this regard, he said the Ministry of Health (MOH) has repurposed its health facilities and enhanced its cooperation with private and teaching hospitals to ensure the number of beds to treat COVID-19 patients, is sufficient.

“Hospitals in states such as Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sarawak as well as in the Klang Valley have reached their maximum bed usage level. Therefore, we have repurposed normal wards to be used for COVID-19 treatment.

“We have also increased Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, especially in the Klang Valley, as well as the number of health personnel,” he told a virtual press conference, here, today.

Dr Adham said the MOH had also forged cooperation with the Universiti Putra Malaysia teaching hospital and obtained conditional approval from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia to use its Specialist Children’s Hospital to treat COVID-19 cases.

In addition he said, non-critical cases will be transferred to hospitals that have been gazetted as non-COVID-19 hospital.

“The MOH is always ready to face the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases,” he said.

However, he said the public is urged to limit their movements outside the home to help the ministry reduce the pressure on public healthcare facilities.

In another development, Dr Adham said the MOH would implement various strategies to address the mental health issue in the community, including among health workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said among the strategies were improving the basic psychological assistance training to frontliners and members of other agencies, as well as increasing the involvement of local religious leaders in mental health advocacy. – BERNAMA