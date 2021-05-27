Covid-19: Sarawak red zones up to 27 after Beluru, Asajaya turn red

KUCHING (May 27): The number of Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak has increased to 27 after Beluru and Asajaya turned red today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said Beluru recorded 52 new local transmissions, while Asajaya had 46 new local transmissions in the last 14 days.

“Beluru and Asajaya districts are now red zones and this brought the state’s number of red zones to 27,” he said in a press conference.

Uggah said Simunjan had also turned orange from yellow after recording 21 local transmission cases in the last 14 days.

He added that the number of orange zones in Sarawak was three.

“While Sarawak has now nine yellow zones, the number of green zones remains unchanged at one.”

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local tranmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the police had issued 35 compound notices to individuals who flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Of these, 22 compound notices were issued in Kuching followed by Miri and Bintulu with eight and five, respectively.

He said 17 of the offences involved failure to maintain physical distancing, while 12 other involved reopening of gym during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), three others had dine-in at premises, two others stayed outside of home beyond 8pm and one was caught entering the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area.

“This brought the total number of compound notices issued since March 18 last year to 6,839,” he added.

Uggah said the Local Government and Housing Ministry had also issued 20 compound notices to those flouting the SOP.

He said eight of the total were issued by Kuching South City Council followed by Serian District Council with 3 compound notices, Bintulu Development Authority (3), Lawas District Council (2), Lubok Antu District Council (2), Bau District Council (1) and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (1).

“Nine of the offences involved failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code, seven others failed to update the registration logbook or were the logbook was not complete, and the remaining four did not wear a face mask.”

He added that this brought the number of compound notices issued since Feb 1 this year to 755.