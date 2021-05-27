Dayak group files police report on YouTube video mocking Iban traditional costumes

SIBU (May 27): The Dayak Traditional Arts and Culture Club (KEMADA) has lodged a police report against a Facebook account holder for allegedly mocking and insulting Iban traditional costumes.

Its chairman, Jackery Hillary Chukan, led several members to lodge the report at about 12.19pm at the Lanang Police Station on a video that was uploaded on a YouTube channel named, duriankimchi.

He said they had tracked down the channel to a Facebook account holder, adding that they considered the words used by the Facebook account holder against their traditional dress as a form of cyber bullying.

“We cannot accept the apology statement that he had uploaded on his duriankimchi YouTube channel. We want him to make a media statement and apologise openly for insulting and slandering our traditional dress.”

Jackery said the statement had also hurt the feelings of the Iban community and could cause disunity among the multi-racial and multi-religious community in the state.

“We call on the authorities to investigate and take action against those responsible,” he said.