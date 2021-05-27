Dr Annuar heartbroken by long queue in Sibu for McD as frontliners battle Covid-19

SIBU (May 27): Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee made an emotional plea to the people here to be considerate towards the frontliners after they formed a long queue to McDonald’s at Jalan Sanyan yesterday morning.

In his Facebook Live stream yesterday, he said the act of people waiting in line just to get their hands on the South Korean band-inspired, BTS Meal, was upsetting and embarrassing.

“I received so many messages from the frontliners and they are very upset and disappointed with what had happened this morning. Sometimes, they do not even have time to have their meals because of Covid-19. They had been working very hard for more than one year,” Dr Annuar said, unable to hold back his tears.

Sharing his experience, he said when he helped out at a vaccination centre recently, he found that there were some frontliners who had to skip their lunch to ensure that the vaccination process went smoothly.

Dr Annuar said that although the beds at the Covid-19 wards were still sufficient, they will fill up if cases continue to rise.

He said while waiting on whether the Movement Control Order (MCO) would be implemented, everyone has an important role to play to help flatten the curve.

“I know some people asked for MCO, you do not have to wait for MCO, we must play our part well so that the incident that happened this morning can be avoided. I urge everyone to be considerate towards our front liners especially at the hospital and the vaccination centre,” he said.

He said the success of curbing the virus in Sibu depended so much on the attitude of the people.

“Please help our front liners. Some of them cried when they saw the viral news this morning,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the committee would conduct mass Active Case Detection (ACD) for the Kampung Bahagia Jaya Teku folks on May 28 (Friday).

He said the ACD will take place in front of Fair Price Supermarket, Teku, from 9am until 1pm.