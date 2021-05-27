Dr Noor Hisham: 59 more Covid-19 deaths today, 771 in ICU

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): The Health Ministry announced that 59 more Covid-19 patients have died as of today.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 2,491, or 0.46 per cent of all Covid-19 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said there were now 771 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the country, surpassing yesterday’s record of 726.

“Of the 771 patients being treated in ICUs, 392 require ventilators to help them breathe,” he said. – Malay Mail

