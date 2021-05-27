Dr Noor Hisham urges M’sians to self-lockdown to break Covid-19 infection chain

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): Malaysians are urged to practise self-lockdown at home as a measure to break the chain of Covid-19 infection due to the sporadic increase in cases in the community.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his statement yesterday said anyone could be infected or infect others unknowingly.

“The more community movements and contact with other individuals, the higher the probability for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to spread and infect. More so if individuals do not wear a face mask, touch each other, do not maintain physical distancing of at least one to two meters and go to crowded places where there is poor ventilation,” he said.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded the highest number of new cases with 7,478 and the highest record of deaths with 63.

Dr Noor Hisham said the public was advised to spend less time outside the house, only go out when necessary and only one representative for each house for any business outside.

He said those allowed to work from home should do so and employers were to abide by the National Security Council’s decisions on the policy.

“The people are also advised to plan their movements to avoid congestion in public places, avoid participating in any risky activities involving the public and perform prayers at home with their family members or households,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham also advised the public to make an appointment before seeing a doctor, cook their own food, exercise indoors and not receive guests.

He said all the recommended routines were not unfamiliar to Malaysians.

“We have proven that Malaysia is able to contain the Covid-19 pandemic by recording zero daily cases in the second wave. We may not have won, but we have not lost. The responsibility is now on the shoulders of all of us to take care of ourselves, our families, the community and the country,” he said.

In the same statement, Dr Noor Hisham also took the opportunity to wish Happy Wesak Day to all Buddhists throughout the country.

“Hopefully, the joy of the celebration can still be shared with the whole family despite these challenging times,” he said. – BERNAMA