Man hurt in attack by friend

PENAMPANG: A man suffered injuries after his friend attacked him with an axe during a drinking session here in Kampung Bukit Hill Putatan.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

“Acting on the report that we received, we sent a group of police personnel to the location and found that a 32-year-old man was covered in blood.

“The victim suffered injuries due to the cuts on his left palm and his back,” he said.

“He was given treatment upon being sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” added Haris.

Investigations revealed that the duo was joking around before they had a misunderstanding while drunk.

The suspect then attacked the victim with the axe.

Haris said that the 29-year-old victim had been apprehended and the weapon allegedly used in the attack had been seized.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.