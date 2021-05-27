Masked Tajuddin arrives at Dang Wang police station for probe into maskless press conference

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): Recently ejected Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman arrived at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here to have his statement recorded for going without the mandatory face mask in a crowded public place last Tuesday.

He was seen wearing a face mask this time.

Dressed in a grey suit, Tajuddin was seen getting out of his silver Mercedes-Benz at around 4.45pm and walked straight into the district headquarters without addressing pressmen waiting outside since before 1pm as he was expected to arrive then.

Police sources told Malay Mail he had asked for several postponements from investigators earlier for reasons yet unknown before he arrived this evening.

On Tuesday, Tajuddin who was still Prasarana chairman then, held a press conference after inspecting the site of the light rail transit (LRT) crash at the KLCC station that injured 213 passengers.

He was pictured wearing only a face shield, but not a face mask underneath as required under mandatory health rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which is surging again this week.

Later, another video of him talking to reporters from inside a LRT train was also shared in which he was once again spotted wearing only using a face shield.

MORE TO COME