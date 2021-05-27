Ministry records 22 offences under Ops Had 2J in Kuching

KUCHING (May 27): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Sarawak has recorded 22 cases of various offences under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 324).

The ministry said the cases were recorded during Ops Had 2J to ensure the two-hour shopping limit at business premises is observed.

The ministry said enforcement teams had inspected 25,664 business premises on Tuesday and yesterday.

“The preliminary inspection and notification of Ops Had 2J on traders was started by KPDNHEP Sarawak around Kuching on May 25, 2021.

“It was led by the state chief enforcement officer Mogan Arumugam,” KPDNHEP Sarawak said in statement today.

The two-hour shopping limit came into effect yesterday (May 26) as part of the ‘Guidelines on Enforcement Strategies Throughout the Implementation of Movement Control Order 3.0’ issued on May 23.

The inspection of business premises focussed on shopping complexes, supermarkets, night markets, farmers’ markets, and others, which are hotspots for consumers.

The enforcement of Ops Had 2J is to ensure, among others, business premises display notices of the maximum number of customers at a time and use a queue number system to control entry.

The operation also encouraged business premises to display notices of a maximum limit of two hours per customer.

Those who fail to comply with any of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) can be issued compounds for violating Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021.

They can be issued compounds of RM2,000 for individuals and RM10,000 for corporations depending on the magnitude of the fault.