Miri City Council inspecting business premises for SOP compliance

MIRI (May 27): The Miri City Council (MCC) is actively inspecting business premises to ensure all standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) are adhered to.

In a press statement today, MCC said its enforcement team will be on the ground to inspect business premises, especially those under the council’s jurisdiction.

The council pointed out it is mandatory for operators of all types of business establishments to retain the check-in records of every single person who enters their business premises.

“For those who do not have the MySejahtera app, they have to keep a record book to manually register everyone entering their premises, in accordance with the SOP under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO),” added the statement.

Sarawak is currently under the CMCO with enhanced SOPs until June 7.