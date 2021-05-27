MoH issues call to arms for medical professionals to volunteer for Covid-19 service

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has today called for medical professionals to volunteer in the country’s fight to contain the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

The advertisement posted by the ministry and its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on social media called for medical officers, dentists, medical assistants, nurses, and lab technicians among others to join its cause.

It also stated that the government will not be paying any allowance to those who volunteer, with all necessary costs to be borne by those who are keen. — Malay Mail

