MPP to close any hawker centre found with Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (May 27): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) will close any hawker centre where Covid-19 cases have been detected, said chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

He said this is despite the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision that such centres would still be allowed to operate.

Lo said MPP wants all hawkers under its jurisdiction to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure zero Covid-19 infections at their respective trading places.

“We are proud to say that there have not been any Covid-19 case recorded at any hawker centre in MPP areas. This is all the more why it’s important that they must ensure no Covid-19 cases in future.

“If there is any case, they will have to close down. Covid-19 is rampant, so they must ensure our places are the safest for all,” he told a press conference via Zoom today.

Lo said hawkers must play their part to ensure everyone has face masks on before entering their trading places.

“Whoever that is without a face mask, tell them not to enter. Everyone must sign their attendance, either through MySejahtera or manually in a book.

“I’d like to remind our hawkers, temporary hawkers especially, that it is in their best interests to ensure that their operation is the safest so that all petty traders can continue to trade safely,” he added.

He pointed out that all stalls must maintain at least two metres physical distancing, while all hawker centres must have only one entrance and one exit.

The Batu Kitang assemblyman added individuals with a temperature above 37.5 degree Celsius, those who are sick, or those with symptoms such as cough or flu must not be allowed entry.

“Children aged below 12 years old are not encouraged to enter the hawker centre. Hawkers must use sodium hypochlorite as recommended by the Ministry of Health to disinfect their temporary hawker centre every day after operation hours,” he said.

There are 11 temporary hawker centres within MPP’s jurisdiction.

They include pasar tani — Taman Malihah, MJC Square, Kuching City Mall, Kota Padawan, Kota Sentosa, and Fama Matang; and night markets — Kota Sentosa, Matang Jaya (behind Fama), and Prince Commercial Centre.

There is also a day market at Matang Jaya (Sun Shine Corner) and a wholesale market at Lee Ling Heights.

Individuals who come across anyone breaching Conditional Movement Control Order SOPs to stop the spread of Covid-19 can call the MPP hotline on 016-2391111.