Muslims have to bring own prayer mats

KOTA KINABALU: Muslims are required to bring their own prayer mats and prayer garment (telekung) to mosques, surau or prayer rooms provided by business premises owners, according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the State Government through the Islamic Religious Affairs Department of Sabah (Jheains).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the management of mosques, surau and prayer rooms would not provide the items.

Meanwhile, he said Christians, Buddhists and people of other religions were required to bring their own worshipping tools to their respective places of worship as well.

“Notice to bring own worshipping tools must be displayed at places of worship.

“The ban on sharing worshipping tools is to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said golfing is only allowed for recreational purpose, subjected to one player per buggy.

Nevertheless, he said the State Government has decided to ban all golf competitions with immediate effect till June 7.

“Following this decision, approvals to organize golf competitions previously granted by the Sabah Youth and Sports Minister are cancelled effective immediately.”