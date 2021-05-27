Online petition declares ‘victory’ after MOF sacks Tajuddin from Prasarana

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): An online petition demanding Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman resign as Prasarana chairman declared “victory” in less than an hour after news reports confirmed the Finance Ministry’s termination of the Umno politician from the public transport firm.

The online petition on the website Change.org was titled “#LetakJawatanTajuddin”, a phrase which means “Step Down, Tajuddin” in English.

In an update posted slightly past 8pm last night, the Change.org user “Hentikan Double Standard” posted a brief message to mark the end of the signature drive for the petition: “Victory! TAJUDDIN TELAH DIPECAT!!!”. Dipecat is the Bahasa Malaysia word for sacked or fired.

The petition started at about 7pm on Tuesday and closed last night at just after 8pm, with a final count of 139,747 signatures collected.

The petition had hit the milestone of 100,000 signatures shortly after 4pm, about 21 hours after kicking off.

The numbers continued to climb to more than 107,200 signatures as of 5pm. By 7pm, it had collected 127,000 names and ballooned to more than 137,000 by 7.30pm.

Even as news started pouring in after 7.30pm of Tajuddin’s sacking by the Finance Ministry from the ministry-owned company Prasarana, signatures to the online petition had continued to pour in by the minute.

The petition was addressed to Tajuddin, Prasarana and the Finance Ministry.

Among other things, the petition claimed that Tajuddin’s alleged lack of sensitivity and empathy in managing the May 24 accident involving two colliding LRT trains meant he was not qualified to be Prasarana chairman.

The petition also claimed that Tajuddin was arrogant and allegedly made a racist remark against a reporter from a news agency from China during a press conference on May 25 on the same LRT incident, while also saying that he breached Covid-19 precautionary measures by not wearing the mandatory face mask under his face shield.

The petition had urged Tajuddin to resign or for the Finance Ministry to fire him from the position in the Finance Ministry-owned Prasarana.

The police earlier today said it has started investigations yesterday on a viral video which showed Tajuddin as failing to wear a face mask during his press conference after visiting the scene of the LRT train accident at the KLCC LRT station in Kuala Lumpur.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was also formerly Umno president, today said he had advised Tajuddin on various matters, including to apologise for how he handled the press conference.

Tajuddin is also Pasir Salak MP and a member of Umno’s supreme council. – Malay Mail