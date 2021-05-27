Petronas celebrates courage, kindness through animated Kaamatan webfilm

KOTA KINABALU: Petronas celebrates Kaamatan this year with a fully animated webfilm titled ‘Bambaazon’, a story exploring themes of courage, resilience and kindness in the face of adversities.

Set in the scenic backdrop of Sabah’s vast paddy field, the webfilm tells the story of friendship amongst nature’s inhabitants co-existing peacefully until the sudden appearance of what could be a threat to the main character, depicted in the film as a wild baby rice plant named JonJon.

The film celebrates the spirit of community and the will to persevere when faced with uncertainties, pushing the message of strength in unity.

Petronas Senior General Manager of Group Strategic Communications, Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz said: “Our webfilm, ‘Bambaazon’ is an ode to the courage and resilience shown by Malaysians during this challenging period. We hope to inspire and spread joy while celebrating acts of courage and kindness in the face of adversities.”

‘Bambaazon’, Petronas’ first-ever animated Kaamatan webfilm, is now live and available for viewing on Petronas’ official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Earlier this month, Petronas launched ‘Syukur Raya’, also a fully animated webfilm, for Hari Raya Aidilfitri presented in a fun and cheeky ‘seloka’ that explores themes of compassion and kindness.