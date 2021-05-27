Residents in Sepanggar, Manggatal without water again

KOTA KINABALU: Residents in Sepanggar, Manggatal, Telipok and surrounding areas are crying foul again over the lack of water supply.

They have been facing the problem for the past four days and some for about a week.

The consumers are questioning the slow action of the Sabah Water Department in resolving the problem.

A check on the Sabah Water Department’s Facebook page on Thursday showed many irate comments from disgruntled consumers.

“We have to depend on bottled water to do our daily chores and order food online which is further squeezing our tight budget,” said a resident of Bandar Sierra.

The department issued a statement dated 27th May, 2021 which stated that the water supply distruption is due to high level of turbidity at the Telibong 1 water treatment plant.

It did not inform the affected consumers any contingency plan to counter the frequent water disruptions which has been going on for more than five years.

Among the areas with dry taps are Taman Bukit Sepanggar, Manggatal town, Bandar Sierra, Telipok Ria, Indah Permai, Putera Jaya and UCA 2.

Facebook users Kenh Wong and Guan Lan Hiong questioned why the notice was only issued when the affected areas have been without water for more than four to five days.

Another Facebook user, Meroket Channel, mentioned that his area at Indah Permai has been without water for a week and asked the Water Department to find strategies to solve the prolonged problem.

Ilyas Zubir is also asking for solution and not notice from the Water Department whenever there is a water crisis.

“This is not today’s problem. It has been a few days without water. The Water Department will only issue notice whenever there is a water supply problem. When will they take measures to resolve the problem?” he commented.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor last month ordered the Water Department to set up a Special Task Force to immediately resolve water problems in Sepanggar, Manggatal and surrounding areas.

Hajiji also urged the Water Department to find a long-term solution to the water problem not just for Sepanggar but the whole of Sabah.