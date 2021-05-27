Saberkas Kakus distributes vegetables to households under lockdown in Tatau

BINTULU (May 27): The Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Kakus distributed vegetables to 23 households at Block E, Pine Flat in Tatau District yesterday.

The 77 residents have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) lockdown since May 22.

Saberkas Kakus chairman Mohammad Rizal Julaihi said the donation came under the ‘Saberkas Prihatin’ charity programme.

“It has been implemented throughout the state by all Saberkas branches this year with the allocation from our headquarters.

“It focuses on several charitable assistance for the needy, especially those affected by Covid-19, house fire, natural disasters, and others,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Saberkas Kakus vice-chairman Tan Mong Howe and secretary Hamzariah Hamdan.