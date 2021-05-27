Sarawak CP: Police to mount roadblocks like those in last year’s MCO

KUCHING (May 27): Sarawak Police will implement roadblocks during the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) period from May 29 until June 11, similar to those set up last year, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He said his department is now ready and awaiting the latest Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Police in Sarawak will work with other enforcement agencies to carry out the tasks of monitoring and enforcing MCO compliance.

“Roadblocks will be set up and a compliance team will be created just like the previous MCO with other enforcement agencies joining the police in preparing to carry out the task,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Aidi also revealed that currently all District Police Chiefs have been instructed to identify the number of roadblocks and enforcement teams in their respective districts.

SDMC had earlier today announced the implementation of MCO throughout Sarawak to prevent the Covid-19 situation from getting worse in the state.

Stricter guidelines under the MCO and movement control over the next few weeks are crucial to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 spread.

The MCO SOP will be released by the National Security Council tomorrow.