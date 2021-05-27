Sarawak to request Khairy to provide more vaccines for coming vaccination programme

KUCHING (May 27): The Sarawak government will be requesting the Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin to provide more vaccine supply for the state for its coming vaccination programme, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah said since Khairy will be in Sarawak tomorrow to assess the situation in the state, the state government will take this opportunity to discuss with him on the volume of Covid-19 vaccines coming to the state for the state’s vaccination programme in June, July and August.

“Actually during this time we are going to intensify our vaccination programme. Khairy will be around (in Kuching) tomorrow.

“He will brief us on the details and volume of vaccine that would be sent to Sarawak, and we will ask him regarding (our vaccination programme in) June, July and August,” he told reporters during SDMC’s press conference here today.

Hence, Uggah advised those eligible who have yet to register for Covid-19 vaccination programme to do so immediately through MySejahtera, www.vaksincovid.gov.my or at the nearest district office.

He said cooperation from all Sarawakians to get themselves registered for the Covid-19 vaccination programme is important so that the state can achieve herd immunity quickly and curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I hope everyone will continue to be patient and cooperate with the authorities to prevent

the disease from spreading.

“Although the festivities this year are less exciting, what matters is we are safe and still alive,” he said.