Sarawak to undergo total lockdown? Uggah to meet the press at 5pm

KUCHING (May 27): Rumours are rife that Sarawak will be placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) or under a total lockdown from Saturday as the number of Covid-19 infections in the state continue to grow.

Messages being shared on social media on the purported lockdown claim that the state government made the decision this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5pm.

The move could be to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, particularly during the Gawai Dayak celebration next week.

Unlike in Peninsular Malaysia, which is now under its third MCO, Sarawak has maintained its Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until June 7 albeit with more stringent standard operating procedures.

Sarawak had decided not to enforce the MCO as it believed that a targeted approach through the Enhanced MCO, where localities with cases are locked down, was a more effective approach.