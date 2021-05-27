SDMC: EMCO for 4 localities in Sibu, Samarahan, Asajaya and Betong

KUCHING (May 27): Four localities in Sibu, Samarahan, Asajaya and Betong will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from May 28 until June 10, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said they are Rh Sebastian Ngalang, Mile 6, Jalan Oya, Sibu; Kampung Sindang Baru, Samarahan; Kampung Tanjung Kelaso, Asajaya and Rh Jesse, Saka, Betong.

Three other localities that had also been enforced EMCO were Rh Sube, Sungai Lemaus, Niah, Subis from May 24 to June 6, Rh Joel Bijat Ai, Sri Aman (May 26 – June 8) and Rh Lingga, Sg Selangan, Sarikei (May 26 – June 11), he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is Deputy Chief Minister, said the enforcement of EMCO in five other localities in Sarikei, Bintulu and Pakan had ended today.

They were Rh Richard, Sg Melaban, Sarikei, Kampung Jabai, Bintulu, Kampung Ulu Sebauh, Bintulu, Rh Janang, Sungai Wong, Pakan and Rh Ukam, Ng Engkamop, Pakan.