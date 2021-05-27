SDMC: New Covid-19 cluster detected at Kampung Tanjung Bundong in Samarahan

KUCHING (May 27): A new Covid-19 community cluster, dubbed the Tanjung Bundong, Samarahan cluster, was declared by the state Health Department today with 22 infections detected so far.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the cluster was detected in Kampung Tanjung Bundong and its Lot Phase 1 and 2, and the virus was spread through social movement.

“A total of 41 individuals have been swabbed, of which 22 cases including the index case tested positive for Covid-19 and the other 19 cases were negative,” he said in the state’s Covid-19 update.

Uggah said the area had been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from May 24 to June 6 to stop the spread of Covid-19 to other localities.

All the positive cases had been referred to the Sarawak General Hospital and the Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) here.

Meanwhile, Uggah said three Covid-19 clusters namely Jalan Maju, Sibu; Disso, Saratok, and Air Padang, Miri, had ended as they did not report any new cases in the last 28 days.

“The number of active clusters in Sarawak is now 85, of which eight clusters recorded 36 new cases and the remaining 77 clusters had no new infections,” he said.

Uggah also said Sarawak reported 343 new recoveries today, bringing the cumulative number of people who had recovered and discharged to 36,795 or 82.25 per cent of the total infections in the state.