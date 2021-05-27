Singapore not sending pilgrims for the 2021 Haj session

SINGAPORE (May 27): Singapore has decided not to send a delegation of pilgrims for the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this year in view of the on-going global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said the pandemic situation around the world remains dynamic and of significant concern, with the spread of new variants of the virus in recent months.

“An increasing number of countries around the world are reporting new waves of infections and the coming months likely will remain challenging.

“While many countries have commenced vaccinating their populations, vaccination rates in many countries continue to be low at this point,” it said in its website today.

Muis noted that it has full confidence in Saudi Arabia’s management of the pandemic, and that appropriate measures will be put in place should Haj 2021 proceed.

However, Singapore has its own considerations to safeguard the health and wellbeing of Singaporean pilgrims, it said.

Muis added that the Fatwa Committee supported the decision, taking into consideration the pilgrims’ health and safety.

Muis said it will facilitate the re-allocation of Haj places for the affected pilgrims to the following Haj year. – Bernama