Sink hole caused by broken pipe under immediate repairs

KOTA KINABALU: The authorities took immediate action to repair a sinkhole at Jalan Mergastua Likas following public complaints.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Supreme Councillor cum Vice Youth Chief Dexter Chin, accompanied by Charles Yong, another member of the Supreme Council was at the site to survey the situation.

Dexter said he had discussed with the Kota Kinabalu Public Works Department (PWD) district engineer regarding the problem and the department took swift action to erect temporary closure signs on the road as safety measures to prevent vehicles and the public from falling into the hole.

In the meantime, emergency repair works had been undertaken to replace the underground broken pipe which caused the road to collapse and sank in.

According to Sabah Sewerage Services Department (JPP Sabah) director Jennieve Peter, the repair works on the damaged drainage pipe as long as 28 meters is expected to take seven days to be completed.

Road users are advised to use alternative routes, said Dexter while commending JKR and JPP Sabah for their swift action on this matter for public welfare and safety.