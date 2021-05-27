Six army personnel claim trial to killing

KOTA KINABALU: Six army personnel claimed trial in the High Court here on Thursday to a joint charge of killing their 26-year-old workmate last year.

Mohamad Zaki Gusam, 27, Mohd Farhan Mohd Fudzi, 27, Mohamad Faeszudin Mohamad Jaes, 30, Mohammad Hasrul Faiz Mustaffa, 30, Mohd Borhan Zakaria, 28, and Muhammad Nazri Mohd Kahar, 25, who appeared before Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

The hearing of the six accused persons was held virtually and all of them were at the prisons.

The charge stated that they had allegedly murdered Muhammad Faiz Harun, 26, at Mapan-Mapan Post, Kampung Mapan-Mapan in Pitas between 1am and 2.30am on March 22, 2020.

The court fixed June 30 for pre-trial case management and all the accused persons will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of their case.

The prosecution informed the court that they will produce between 10 to 12 witnesses during the trial.

Mohamad Zaki and Mohd Farhan were represented by counsel Hamid Ismail while the other four accused persons were defended by counsel Ram Singh, Flavian Henry and Chen Wen Jye.