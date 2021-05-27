Wisma Putra seeks more information on doctor allegedly detained in Israel

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): The Foreign Affairs Ministry is urging individuals as well as the owners of Instagram accounts @iesya_toh and @nurhelizahelmi to quickly come forward and provide information on ‘Dr Nur’ who is allegedly a Malaysian being held by Israel.

Wisma Putra in a statement last night said any individuals with information on the identity and whereabouts of Dr Nur have been told to come forward and furnish information via email at [email protected]

“Further information on the matter is important for the ministry to seek solution to assist Dr Nur,” it said.

According to Wisma Putra, the ministry acknowledged the sharing which went viral on social media on the detention of a Malaysian known as Dr Nur by Israelite authorities

“However, the ministry has not been able to ascertain the personal details as well as the incident which befell Dr Nur which complicated efforts by Malaysian representatives to contact and provide aid to the person,” the statement said.

According to Wisma Putra, checks with Malaysian Embassies in Cairo, Egypt and Amman, Jordan also found that no individual named ‘Dr. Nur ’ had registered his presence in Palestine or contacted the Malaysian representative for assistance.

At the same time, according to the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already contacted the authorities in Malaysia to help identify Dr Nur and his whereabouts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has collected information on reports submitted by the public, including screenshots of posts made by the public regarding the incident that happened to ‘Dr Nur ‘and has extended the information to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further investigation, it said.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also tried to contact two individuals allegedly serving at Kuala Lumpur Hospital named Dr Aida and Dr Shafiq to get more information on ‘Dr Nur ‘but both of them could not be contacted. .

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is always concerned and prioritises the welfare of Malaysian citizens abroad. Malaysian representatives abroad are always ready to help if Malaysian citizens abroad are in trouble, ”according to Wisma Putra.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Malaysian citizens abroad to keep in touch with the nearest Malaysian Representative in the event of any emergency or need for any consular assistance. — Bernama