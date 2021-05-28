11 items under Kaamatan price control scheme

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has identified 11 items set under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Pesta Kaamatan 2021.

KPDNHEP Sabah officer Georgie Abas said among the items set under SHMMP are chicken, eggs, imported meat and pork.

“Comparison of maximum retail price of SHMMP Pesta Kaamatan 2021 with 2020 are two types, namely two increased prices of goods, which are chicken wings and pork stomach, while nine goods prices remain unchanged.

“The purpose of the SHMMP Pesta Kaamatan 2021 is to ensure affordable prices of essential goods during the Kaamatan festive celebration in Sabah and Labuan on May 30 and 31,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Georgie said the SHMMP Pesta Kaamatan 2021 had begun on May 27 and will end on June 2.

He said since the SHMMP Pesta Kaamatan 2021 came into force on May 27, a total of 184 premises have been inspected, namely 181 retail premises and three wholesale premises.

“So far, we have not received any complaints,” said Georgie.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the state government’s introduction of the one-hour visit to shopping malls, hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini markets, grocery stores and so on, KPDNHEP has carried out routine inspections to ensure both the public and premises managements abide by the new rules.

“We are also monitoring the maximum time limit of one hour per-customer in any retail premises. This is to ensure the public comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which takes effect on May 25.

“As of May 27, about 469 customers were randomly checked in the one-hour time limit compliance throughout Sabah.

“During those inspections, we found the average time a customer was present at a business premises was 45 minutes while the longest was one hour thirty minutes, while the shortest was one minute,” said Georgie, adding that premises also comply with the CMCO SOP by setting the number of customers in their premises and displaying the one-hour time limit allowed.