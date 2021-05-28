15 measures under BKSS 6.0 worth RM1.4 bln to benefit Sarawakians, says CM

KUCHING (May 28): The Sarawak government has unveiled the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 6.0 totalling RM1.4 billion to benefit Sarawakians of various sectors through 15 measures amid the current fight against Covid-19.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the financial support packages during a press conference at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

The BKSS 6.0 was launched in line with a new round of Movement Control Order (MCO), which will be enforced from May 29 to June 11 as well as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) being enforced to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“The BKSS 6.0 I’m announcing today encompasses 15 measures which have been decided by the Sarawak government to continue our financial assistance to the people as a result of the implementation of MCO and CMCO.

“Eight of the measures involve cash payouts and the remaining seven measures involve discount incentives,” he said.

Eight measures involving cash payout

1) Incentives for B40 households and single individuals aged 21 and above

Such incentives worth RM970 million will benefit more than one million B40 households and B40 single individuals state-wide.

The B40 households will receive a monthly allowance of RM250 for a six-month period from July 31 to Dec 31 while the B40 single individuals aged 21 and above are to receive a one-off aid worth RM500 starting Aug 31.

2) Special monthly allowances for frontliners fighting this Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak

These allowances totalling RM27 million for a period of six months will benefit nine categories of frontliners namely:

a) RM300 for health personnel comprising medical doctors, nurses and medical assistants who have been working tirelessly in hospitals, clinics and quarantine centres across Sarawak

b) RM200 for immigration officers and staff who serve at border posts across Sarawak

c) RM200 for police and state operations room personnel who have been on duty to ensure public safety and peace.

d) RM200 for Armed Forces Malaysia personnel who have defended the borders

e) RM200 for Rela personnel who help to ensure public safety and peace

f) RM200 for Customs personnel who guard the entry points along the borders, ports and airports in Sarawak

g) RM200 for local authorities personnel who are involved in emergency service, checking works and sanitisation across Sarawak

h) RM200 for Bomba and rescuers who are involved in emergencies and sanitisation works especially in Covid-19 high-risk areas

i) RM200 for Civil Defence Department personnel who help the police and Armed Forces in the implementation of Movement Control Oder (MCO)

3) Incentive for media personnel in Sarawak

A one-off incentive worth RM1,500 will be given to each media personnel and this will cost the Sarawak government RM900,000.

4) Grants through Sarawak Pay for hawkers and petty traders who are registered with the local authorities

This special grant worth RM97.5 million will be given out to hawkers and petty traders, RM1,500 each. The payments, divided into two tranches RM750 and RM750, will be paid through Sarawak Pay in July and December this year.

5) Incentives for boat operators registered with the Sarawak Rivers Board

A one-off RM500 will be given to registered boat operators. This assistance worth RM100,000 will benefit 200 operators to help them reduce their financial burden during this pandemic.

6) Incentives for registered passenger van operators, taxi drivers, bus drivers and school bus drivers

A one-off RM600 incentive totally RM2.2 million will be given to 960 passenger van operators, 1,980 taxi drivers, 740 bus and school bus drivers buses.

7) Financial assistance for e-hailing drivers and those conducting driving lessons

A one-off RM500 incentive worth RM1.6 million will be granted to e-hailing drivers and those conducting driving lessons. The payment will be made through Sarawak Pay.

8) Special assistance to licensed tourist agencies, licensed homestay operators, licensed tourist vehicle drivers and licensed drivers at national parks

A total of RM1.63 million will be doled out for various tourism sectors:

a) RM3,000 for 216 licensed tourist agencies

b) RM600 for 568 licensed homestay operators

c) RM1,500 for 219 registered tourist drivers and 173 registered national park tourist drivers

d) RM500 for 99 licensed tourist vehicle drivers

Seven measures involving discount incentives

1) Electricity bill discounts

Discounts between five and 25 per cent on electricity bills for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers to be continued from July to December this year.

Such incentives worth RM166.8 million will benefit 647,000 households, commercial and industrial consumers across Sarawak.

2) Water bill discounts

Discounts between 10 and 25 per cent for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers will continue from July to December this year.

These incentives totalling RM32.1 million will benefit more than 647,000 households in Sarawak.

3) Discounts for assessment rates

A 25 per cent discount on assessment rates valued over RM400 and 30 per cent discount on assessment rates valued below RM400 for residential, commercial and industrial premises from July to December.

This will benefit 185,000 premises with the Sarawak government bearing a total cost of RM54 million.

4) 50 per cent discount on rents for stalls offered by the local authorities

This discount will continue from July to December to benefit more than 10,000 hawkers who rent stalls from the local authorities. The Sarawak government is spending RM1.7 million on this.

5) 50 per cent discount for the rental housing schemes under the Housing Development Corporation

This discount will continue from July to December to benefit more than 3,200 renters at an estimated cost of over RM2.6 million.

6) Payment exemption for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating at premises owned and managed by government-linked companies (GLCs) in Sarawak

The Sarawak government has set aside RM2 million for this discount incentive from July to December for SMEs renting premises owned by GLCs such as Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA).

7) Food baskets for households affected during the MCO

The Sarawak government will be spending RM25.5 million to provide food aid to residents being affected by the Enhanced MCO. An allocation of RM250,000 will be granted to the respective state constituencies to be managed by the Sarawak government agencies.