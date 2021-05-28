20 more locations in Sarawak under EMCO

KUCHING (May 28): A total of 20 locations throughout Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in said today.

In Tatau, Rh. Ngumbang anak Ajum, Nanga Sidang was placed under the EMCO from May 22 to June 4.

In Bintulu, the affected locations are S4-S5 Foreign Lodge, Local Lodge L2-L3, The Tulu, Rh. Sewa Leader Garage, and Rh. Nompang anak Banda, Sg Sujan, Pandan from May 27 to June 9.

In Sri Aman, Rh Suntie, Kampung Sebujok from May 27 to June 9.

In Ulu Teru, Rh. Abok anak Jabu, Kampung Mulong; Rh. Takang anak Ngadang, Kampung Empelam; Rh. Henry Gomes, Kampung Mission; Rh. Kalong anak Goh, Tanjung Rian; Sekolah Kebangsaan Pengarah Enteri; Ulu Teru Health Clinic from May 28 to June 10.

Two other locations in Beluru – Rh. Mathew Sigat, Lubok Kelambu, and Rh. Ramba anak Rendah, Kampung Matek – from May 28 to June 19.

Other locations in the state are Rh. Sabah Sungai Selangan in Sarikei (May 28 May to June 10); Rh. Sambang Babang in Saratok (May 29 to June 11); Rh. Tama Nanga Melupa in Saratok (May 29 to June 11); Rh. Dullah, Sungai Tuah in Kanowit (May 30 to June 12); and Rh. Jackson Jilan, Batu 16, Jalan Oya in Sibu (May 30 to June 12).

SDMC also announced the end of the EMCO for nine locations.

They are Rh. Jawan, Kampung Panggil, Sri Aman; Rh. Wilson Ayai, Kampung Enkeranji, Sri Aman; Rh. Martin, Kampung Enkeranji, Sri Aman; Rh. Samion Bawen, Kampung Enkeranji Ulu, Sri Aman; Rh. Jefferson, Selindung Ulul, Engkelili, Lubok Antu; Block C & D, Kuarters Pekerja Shin Yang, Kemena Industrial Estate; Block O, Sungai Plan, Bintulu; Rh. Ado anak Bilong, Sungai Kakus, Tatau; and Rh. Atom, Nanga Dendang Wak, Pakan.