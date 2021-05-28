Covid-19 jabs hastened in S’wak as law requires state polls within 60 days after Emergency, says Khairy

KUCHING (May 28): The accelerated pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in Sarawak is necessary as the state is legally required to hold its polls within 60 days after the Emergency is lifted on August 1, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Denying that the move was due to politics, he said that if Sarawakians were not immunised by the time the polls are held, the country could be faced with another wave of Covid-19.

“I don’t know if you remember what happened during the Sabah state election, if Sarawak is not fully vaccinated by the time they have their state elections, not only Sarawak but the entire country of Malaysia is at risk of another wave, and we cannot afford that.

“So it’s not a political preference, rather it’s a legal requirement for Sarawak to have its election within 60 days after the Emergency is lifted,” said Khairy.

The Sarawak government hopes to complete the vaccination of more than two million people by the end of August this year, some six months ahead of the national immunisation plan’s target.

