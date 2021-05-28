Friday, May 28
Covid-19: Malaysia hits new high by exceeding 8,000 cases today for first time, almost a quarter from Selangor

Health workers conduct Covid-19 swab tests. — Bernama file photo

KUALA LUMPUR (May 28): Malaysia today recorded a daily new Covid-19 figure that exceeds the 8,000 threshold for the first time.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced on Facebook and Twitter that Malaysia today had 8,290 new Covid-19 cases, which is the highest-ever recorded in a day so far.

This brings Malaysia to a total of 549,514 Covid-19 cases so far.

Selangor alone had 2,052 new Covid-19 cases and accounted for 24.75 per cent or almost one-fourth of all the 8,290 cases recorded nationwide today. — Malay Mail

