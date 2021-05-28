Covid-19: New cluster emerges in Simunjan as a result of Hari Raya visiting

KUCHING (May 28): A new community Covid-19 cluster dubbed the cluster Tengah Hulu Gedong Cluster in Simunjan emerged today following Hari Raya visiting there.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the index case is a 34-year-old male who showed symptoms at the Simunjan Hospital on May 18 and was found positive the next day.

“The man, who works as a postman in Serian, started showing symptoms on May 16. He is believed to have gotten infected from the community,” said SDMC.

Based on screenings conducted on family members and close contacts, 19 tested positive involving contacts from three different localities in Simunjan. A total of 154 individuals were screened with 62 negative and 72 still awaiting lab results.

All those who tested positive were referred to the Simunjan Hospital and admitted to the Serian quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC).

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end of Sungai Gemuan Cluster in Meradong after it did not record any new positive cases in the last 28 days.

Meanwhile, the state has 85 active clusters with 10 continuing to report a total of 39 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases were Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit (11), Beladin Cluster in Pusa (10), Hulu Spaoh Cluster in Betong (6), Jalan Limbang Cluster in Miri (4), Jalan Dato Permaisuri Cluster in Miri (2), Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong (1), Melugu Cluster in Sri Aman (1), Jalan Agama Cluster in Miri (1), Kibong Cluster in Sibu (1), Emperan Cluster in Selangau (1) and Jalan Lilin Cluster in Miri (1).