KUCHING (May 28): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is closing all its service counters, except DBKU Satok Counter from yesterday (May 27) to June 7.

DBKU Satok Counter’s operating hours are from 8am to 12noon.

Online payment is available at DBKU eServiceKU at eserviceku.dbku.gov.my, CIMB, JomPay, Sarawak Pay, Paybills Malaysia, BSN and Maybank2U.

DBKU regrets any inconveniences caused.