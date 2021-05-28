Disappointment over online AZ opt-in programme registration

KUCHING (May 28): The online registration for the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine opt-in programme for those aged 60 and below has met with disappointment among some Sarawakians, who said it could have been made easier.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Kota Sentosa representative Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng said he had received many calls from the public on this matter as they faced problem registering.

Despite having technical difficulties accessing www.vaksincovid.gov.my, many people waited at the computer or smart phone to submit the online form, but to their disappointment, they were unable to do so.

“We received many calls from members of the public in the past 24 hours. They asked why the authority did not connect with them using MySejahtera, as they have registered using MySejahtera, but asked them to register online again. The online application at www.vaksincovid.gov.my can be used by those who have not installed MySejahtera app,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The federal government has spent RM70 million in the applications and software. Definitely, the app can accommodate another feature to ask the registrants on their vaccine’s preference.”

The rush to register for AstraZeneca vaccination yesterday showed that every citizen would like to get vaccinated against Covid-19, said Lau.

In a democratic country like Malaysia, the government leaders need to consult the people before a final decision is made. But for the vaccination, it appears that the government decides what every citizen will get and not what the people’s preference is, he added.

As of May 26, Sarawak recorded a total of 43,966 positive cases while the country had 464,727 cases.

As the situation was getting from bad to worse, Lau urged the government to speed up the vaccination.

“Please simplify the registration process so that everyone can get their vaccination faster. People are anxious and people are waiting,” he said.